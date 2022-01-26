The Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pants are made from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, so you can move freely on the pitch. Tapered legs with zipped hems let you change without having to remove your boots. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.9 Stars
Virg - 26 Jan 2022
Regular fit, very comfortable, wash well. Pockets a bit small
D A. - 05 Dec 2021
A really nice pair of joggers
keln1 - 10 Aug 2021
Great pants - slim style looks great on teenage son