Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoes
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
- Colour Shown: Black/British Khaki/Fusion Red/Sail
- Style: IR0210-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Downshifter 14
Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Open-Hole Mesh
Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability and is accented with a wild print.
Springy cushioning
We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
Comfortable Containment
Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.
What's New?
- Increased foam stack height
- Open-hole mesh upper
Product Details
- Weight: Approx. 276g (Women's UK 10)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
- Colour Shown: Black/British Khaki/Fusion Red/Sail
- Style: IR0210-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Downshifter 14.
Nike Downshifter 14