Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1283-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Commute
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Benefits
- Removable shoulder strap and large carry handles let you mix up how you travel.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
- Internal sleeve fits up to a 15" laptop.
Product Details
- 30cm W x 41cm H x 15cm D (approx.)
- Main body: 100% nylon. Lining: 95% polyester/5% nylon. Coin pocket: Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1283-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Commute