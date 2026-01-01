Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1285-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Commute
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Benefits
- Convertible shoulder strap lets you wear on your right or left.
- Padded back panel and shoulder strap add comfort.
- External hoops provide easy hang and grab access.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
Product Details
- 23cm W × 38cm H × 7.5cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester Coin bag: 59% nylon/ 41% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1285-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Commute