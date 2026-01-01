Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Backpack (25L)
This backpack has reflective design details for the modern commuter. It has a separate padded laptop compartment to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pocket on one side fits most large water bottles for ease.
- Colour Shown: Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1281-085
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Commute
This backpack has reflective design details for the modern commuter. It has a separate padded laptop compartment to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pocket on one side fits most large water bottles for ease.
Benefits
- Internal sleeve stores a laptop up to 38cm (approx.).
- Padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps add comfort.
- External zipped pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
Product Details
- 30.5cm W x 48.5cm H x 12.5cm D (approx.)
- Reflective design details
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1281-085
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Commute