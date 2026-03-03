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Highly Rated
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap - Black/White

Nike Club

Unstructured JDI Cap

Rp 299.000
Black/White
Sail/Black/Black
Sail/Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue
Sail/Hydrogen Blue/Hydrogen Blue
Sail/Camo Green/Camo Green

When your outfit needs that final touch, that last pop of colour to pull everything together, the Nike Club cap answers the call. A classic 6-panel layout and soft, unstructured design brings casual comfort you can rock all day. Don't think twice—Just Do It.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: FB5370-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Club

Rp 299.000

When your outfit needs that final touch, that last pop of colour to pull everything together, the Nike Club cap answers the call. A classic 6-panel layout and soft, unstructured design brings casual comfort you can rock all day. Don't think twice—Just Do It.

Benefits

  • Cotton twill fabric feels soft and smooth for easy, all-day wear.
  • A mid-depth, 6-panel design makes for easy styling.
  • Back closure is adjustable using the metal tri-glide buckle, while the excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.

Product details

  • Embroidered "Just Do It." on the crown
  • Embroidered Futura logo on the back
  • Embroidered eyelets
  • 100% cotton
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: FB5370-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (11)

4.5 stars

  • NIKE Hat w Just Do It

    JC667210074

    Always quality materials, long lasting even through wash cycles, nice stitch patterns and precision placement of logo brand. Adjustable to perfect fit. True white color. Overall good. . .

  • The cap is WHITE. NOT SAIL

    JFitzgerald

    According to the description the cap color is SAIL. I thought sail was an off white to creme look. This cap is white. Why not say white in the description??

  • Fave cap

    geeknstereo

    Lost the first I bought in 2021, so bought ac second one. Honestly one of my fave caps.

Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap

Nike Club

Rp 299.000

Complete the look

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