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Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap - College Navy/White

Nike Club

Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap

Rp 299.000
College Navy/White
Aegean Storm/White

A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.


  • Colour Shown: College Navy/White
  • Style: IO8231-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike Club

Rp 299.000

A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.

Benefits

  • Mid-depth fit
  • Curved brim

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Navy/White
  • Style: IO8231-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap

    Nike Club

    Rp 299.000

    Complete the look