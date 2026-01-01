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Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie - Black/White

Nike Club Fleece

Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie

Rp 549.000
Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Base Grey/White

Move at your own pace and play by your rules—not the weather's! It's the perfect option for when you need something less warm than our brushed fleece. French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt. Zip up and get outside.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: FD3017-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Cambodia, Malaysia

Nike Club Fleece

Rp 549.000

Move at your own pace and play by your rules—not the weather's! It's the perfect option for when you need something less warm than our brushed fleece. French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt. Zip up and get outside.

Benefits

  • We evolved our size range to focus on fit, not gender, to let every kid play their way.
  • Store all your snacks and treasures in the front pockets.
  • Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.

Product details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Embroidered Futura logo
  • Ribbed cuffs and hem
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: FD3017-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Cambodia, Malaysia

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size S and is 4'4" (132cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie

    Nike Club Fleece

    Rp 549.000

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