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Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts - University Red/White/White

Recycled Materials

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition

Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Rp 999.000

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This product is currently unavailable

The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/White/White
  • Style: AJ5593-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition

Rp 999.000

REP YOUR TEAM.

The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
  • Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
  • Hem vents let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Side seam pockets
  • 100% recycled polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/White/White
  • Style: AJ5593-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

Size & Fit

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • Davide888777060

    So comfortable.

  • Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

    S C.

    Very versatile article of clothing. Great for lounging, working out, or spectating at a Chicago Bulls game at the UC! Quality materials and stitching is on point. Highly recommended!

  • Perf!!

    B O.

    Exactly what I expected, fits perfectly and arrived quicker than I thought. Much love to Nike as usual.

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition

Rp 999.000

Complete the look