Davide888777060
So comfortable.
Recycled Materials
This product is currently unavailable
The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
REP YOUR TEAM.
The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
5 stars
Davide888777060
So comfortable.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
S C.
Very versatile article of clothing. Great for lounging, working out, or spectating at a Chicago Bulls game at the UC! Quality materials and stitching is on point. Highly recommended!
Perf!!
B O.
Exactly what I expected, fits perfectly and arrived quicker than I thought. Much love to Nike as usual.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition