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Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - University Red

Chicago Bulls Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Rp 399.000
University Red
Black

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Mexico

Chicago Bulls Essential

Rp 399.000

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Mexico

Size & Fit

Reviews (5)

4 stars

  • Great t-shirt

    Andy L

    Good fit and great quality

  • Great Bulls T-shirt

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Nice T-shirt. Good fit, lovely material and has the iconic Chicago Bulls logo

  • Over sized

    matt355126549

    Only negative is it comes over sized

Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Chicago Bulls Essential

Rp 399.000

Complete the look