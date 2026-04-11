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Highly Rated
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards - Black/Black/White

Nike Charge

Kids' Football Shinguards

Rp 209.000
Black/Black/White
White/Black/Black
Orange Pulse/Black/Royal Pulse

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4610-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Cambodia

Nike Charge

Rp 209.000

Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.

Product Details

  • 43% polypropylene (PP)/33% ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)/17% polyester/7% rubber
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4610-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Cambodia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (25)

5 stars

  • Great

    Great

    Great excellent like

  • Nike charge kids football shin pads

    Tayy

    Decent pricing and does the job but would be handy to have a size chart included for sizing references.

  • Looks good and works well

    Soccer Mom

    My son loves them. Cool colour too.

Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards

Nike Charge

Rp 209.000

Complete the look