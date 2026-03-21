Nike Charge Football Shinguards

Great
AMree
Love the colour, great fit, works great
This product is currently unavailable
Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.
Nike Charge
Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.
4.3 stars
Great
AMree
Love the colour, great fit, works great
Excellent Product
CKC2
They fit well and stay in place with the help of the elastic strap under foot and ankle sock. Son 7 loves them.
Shin pads
Silvana
My granddaughter loves them
Nike Charge