Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. The design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.
4.5 Stars
Morgz1005 - 26 Aug 2022
Good quality and price all round like the size as it is for a boy ages 7.
my review123 - 11 Aug 2022
Good size for kids does the job
Brookelg - 22 May 2022
My child finds these very comfortable and easy to put on