Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Charge

      Kids' Football Shinguards

      Rp 179,000

      Highly Rated

      Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. The design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
      • Style: SP2165-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (42)

      4.5 Stars

      • Good quality and price

        Morgz1005 - 26 Aug 2022

        Good quality and price all round like the size as it is for a boy ages 7.

      • Good size

        my review123 - 11 Aug 2022

        Good size for kids does the job

      • Very comfortable

        Brookelg - 22 May 2022

        My child finds these very comfortable and easy to put on