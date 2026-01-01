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Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey - University Red

Recycled Materials

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition

Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey

Rp 999.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: IF7168-662
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition

Rp 999.000

Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight knit fabric feels smooth against your skin.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: IF7168-662
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala

Size & Fit

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey

    Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition

    Rp 999.000

    Complete the look