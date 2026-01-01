Brazil Club Men's Nike Footbal French Terry Pullover Hoodie

Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
We took an everyday classic and infused it with Brazil pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Crafted from midweight French terry that's smooth on the outside with unbrushed loops on the inside, this relaxed hoodie is breathable and comfortable enough to wear all year round.
- Colour Shown: Coastal Blue/Light Menta
- Style: IB6300-433
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Brazil Club
We took an everyday classic and infused it with Brazil pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Crafted from midweight French terry that's smooth on the outside with unbrushed loops on the inside, this relaxed hoodie is breathable and comfortable enough to wear all year round.
Benefits
- Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
- The drawcord lets you wear the hood loose or cinch out the cold.
Product Details
- Body/Hood Lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Coastal Blue/Light Menta
- Style: IB6300-433
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Brazil Club