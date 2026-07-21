Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

Just got this fresh Nike duffel in the mail and I’m already obsessed. I threw it over my shoulder with my polo, shorts, and spikes on the way to the course this morning and it looked so clean I had to snap a pic. It’s giving pro-tour vibes without even trying.
The build quality is straight premium – tough, water-resistant material that’s gonna survive getting tossed in the trunk after a rainy round or slammed into the cart. Plenty of room for my golf shoes, rangefinder, extra layers, a couple towels, and still had space for my wallet and keys in the front pockets. The padded shoulder strap is actually comfortable even when it’s fully loaded, and the handles feel solid. Zips are smooth, no snags, and the whole thing just screams durability.
Style-wise? Spot on. The colors pop, the Nike swoosh is subtle but clean, and it matches everything in my bag. It’s versatile enough for the golf course, gym, or even a quick weekend trip. This thing transitions from the links to the airport without missing a beat.
Nike absolutely killed it with this one. If you’re an active guy who needs gear that looks good and works harder than you do, cop this duffel immediately. Already planning my next round with it. More than earned the 5 stars