This backpack is small but mighty. The main compartment features a laptop sleeve and plenty of room, and the smaller zipped front space has a mesh zip pocket to organise all of your gear.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Brasilia.