Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IB4410-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Brasilia
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.
Benefits
- Top zip compartment secures your shoes.
- Zip outside pocket keeps small items close.
- Handle on the end lets you grab the bag and go.
Product Details
- 33cm L x 15cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
- 11L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IB4410-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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