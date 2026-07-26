The best
Lewbens
Great quality my son really liked it.
Recycled Materials
This product is currently unavailable
To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.
Nike Brasilia
To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.
4.7 stars
The best
Lewbens
Great quality my son really liked it.
Compact and convenient for the gym and outings
Hazza78
Compact and convenient for the gym and outings. Great when on the run and you don't need a huge back to carry everything. Fits a bottle, snacks, jumper or gym towel and gloves.
Brasilia Backpack
Fairelane
I like the size of this bag. It's neither too big nor small. Perfect to carry my items on small outings.
Nike Brasilia
Explore the Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Mesh side pockets provide space for your water bottle.
Padded straps are adjustable for comfort.
Haul loop makes it easy to grab and go.