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Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Drawstring Bag (18L)

Rp 329.000
Black/Black/White
Indigo Storm/Black/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4409-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Brasilia

Rp 329.000

With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.

Benefits

  • Shoulder straps act as a drawcord to cinch down the top closure.
  • Reinforced bottom helps keep your gear safe against bumps and scrapes.

Product Details

  • 35.5cm W x 51cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
  • Body/lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4409-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)

    Nike Brasilia

    Rp 329.000