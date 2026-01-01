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Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
Rp 329.000
With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4409-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Brasilia
Rp 329.000
With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.
Benefits
- Shoulder straps act as a drawcord to cinch down the top closure.
- Reinforced bottom helps keep your gear safe against bumps and scrapes.
Product Details
- 35.5cm W x 51cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
- Body/lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4409-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Brasilia
Rp 329.000