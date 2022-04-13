The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.
4.6 Stars
Hoffo - 13 Apr 2022
Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.
Nic N - 18 Feb 2022
Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it
Heymish - 13 Feb 2022
Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.