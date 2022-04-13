Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Brasilia

      Kids' Backpack (18L)

      Rp 379,000

      Highly Rated
      Canyon Rust/Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange
      Black/Black/White

      The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA6029-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (37)

      4.6 Stars

      • Laptop compatible.

        Hoffo - 13 Apr 2022

        Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.

      • Cool Nike Backpack

        Nic N - 18 Feb 2022

        Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it

      • Deeper front pocket

        Heymish - 13 Feb 2022

        Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.