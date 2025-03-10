Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)

Good
Tun319662323
Nice bag gooddddddddd i like this bag ok So good So good So good
Recycled Materials
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The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Nike Brasilia 9.5
QUICK-GRAB SHOE STORAGE.
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
5 stars
Good
Tun319662323
Nice bag gooddddddddd i like this bag ok So good So good So good
QuỳnhM20040938
Convenient every time I play sports
Nike Brasilia 9.5