Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: DN1997-312
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.
Product Details
- Heat-applied graphics
- Jock tag at hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: DN1997-312
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Boston Celtics Icon Edition