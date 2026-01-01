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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt - Black

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt

Rp 499.000
Select SizeSize Guide

What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HV5638-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

Boston Celtics Courtside

Rp 499.000

What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!

Benefits

Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HV5638-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

Size & Fit

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Courtside

    Rp 499.000

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