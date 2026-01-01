Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV5638-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Boston Celtics Courtside
What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!
Benefits
Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV5638-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Boston Celtics Courtside