Praised by many for its enduring look and feel, the wardrobe staple hits refresh with the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo.Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now has an elastic heel with corduroy-like texture and large pull tabs for easy on and off.The oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces add a fun twist.
4.8 Stars
Don Don - 18 Aug 2022
Great shoes, bought a month ago and haven’t taken them off..
Jules T - 08 May 2022
Perfect fit and value for money. 16yr old son loves them and constantly wears them .
Joe80 - 26 Jan 2022
Really good these from Nike. I have big and broad feet and they fit just fine and feel good on my feet. These Jumbos are better than the normal Blazers in looks and fit. Delivery was excellent too, I paid for next day and they arrived less then 24 hours after being ordered. 5 stars from me