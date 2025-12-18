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Highly Rated
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Older Kids' Shoes

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Ava Rover

20% off

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.

Secure fit

Mudguards wrap around the lightweight upper to help you feel secure. Perforations on the top of the shoe keep it breathable.

Next-Level Cushioning

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level ReactX foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Engineered traction

A thin layer of rubber on the outsole adds grip only where you need it, keeping the shoe light and flexible.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Pull tab on heel
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (25)

4.8 stars

  • Love them

    lucindar407900060

    I didn’t purchase these from Nike, but I got the pink and tan color from another store. I’m not a kid, but I thought they were super cute without looking too young for my age. They are very comfortable lots of cushioning for my feet as well and they are very stylish!

  • Look great, comfortable fit, but dirties easily

    BrinaBear193

    My 7-year-old son has been wearing these Ava Rover shoes for the past week. He loves the look of them and feels very stylish! The color is neat, not one you see often. He likes the shape and feel. They're sporty but also great in shorts and a T-shirt for being active around town. They're comfortable with some room to grow. I appreciate the half sizes (he's in a 1.5) because he's between sizes 1 and 2. They fit true to size and are very supportive. He's a very active kid, constantly running and getting dirty. While the fit was wonderful and he feels supported, I do wish they cleaned off a bit easier. The orange color is getting stained in less than a week of use and won't wipe off easily. I can tell these are going to be long-term shoes because they're high-quality and won't wear down quickly, but I think next time I'll get a darker color that doesn't show dirt as much. He's practicing getting his shoes tied quickly and will be using these at school, for PE and for sports practices. It's a great all-around shoe! We are very happy with it. My son is proud to show off his new Nikes at school.

  • Easy to clean & kid approved!

    Lala

    First of all, Nike is KNOWN for style & the Ava Rover is the epitome of that. My son enjoyed how comfortable they are. He said they give him Spider-Man speed as soon as he puts them on. I’m really happy with them. The fit is true to size, and he says they feel comfortable right away without needing a long break-in period. The design is sharp and sporty, which he loves, and they look good with both casual clothes and his school outfits. The fabric feels durable but still lightweight, so I don’t worry about them falling apart quickly with how active he is. What I like most is that they seem to hold up well even after a lot of running around, and they’re easy to clean. In my eyes the shoes are perfect, but if I could change one thing, I’d like a little more cushioning in the sole for extra support, but otherwise these are solid everyday sneaker. I’d definitely buy them again.

Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Ava Rover

20% off

Complete the look

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Built to move differently

Borrowed from Nike running shoes, the Nike Ava Rover uses soft and springy ReactX foam to help kids bounce through their day.

Lightweight traction

From slick pavements to sharp turns, the lightweight rubber sole grips the ground to help keep kids on their feet. It's flexible, made to move and built to handle whatever their day brings.

Secure fit

A locked-in fit helps keep kids steady, regardless of what's ahead. Twists, turns and detours? Bring 'em on.