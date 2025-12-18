Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes

My 7-year-old son has been wearing these Ava Rover shoes for the past week. He loves the look of them and feels very stylish! The color is neat, not one you see often. He likes the shape and feel. They're sporty but also great in shorts and a T-shirt for being active around town. They're comfortable with some room to grow. I appreciate the half sizes (he's in a 1.5) because he's between sizes 1 and 2. They fit true to size and are very supportive. He's a very active kid, constantly running and getting dirty. While the fit was wonderful and he feels supported, I do wish they cleaned off a bit easier. The orange color is getting stained in less than a week of use and won't wipe off easily. I can tell these are going to be long-term shoes because they're high-quality and won't wear down quickly, but I think next time I'll get a darker color that doesn't show dirt as much. He's practicing getting his shoes tied quickly and will be using these at school, for PE and for sports practices. It's a great all-around shoe! We are very happy with it. My son is proud to show off his new Nikes at school.