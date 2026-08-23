 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes - College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black

Nike Ava Edge

Men's Shoes

Rp 2.379.000
College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
Summit White/Light Bone/Stone
Black/Metallic Silver
Wolf Grey/Racer Blue/Vast Grey
Black/College Grey/Newsprint
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Ava Edge

Rp 2.379.000

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.

Protective Network

A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.

Leave a Mark

The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.

Ultra Comfort Underfoot

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Product Details

  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (28)

4.6 stars

  • Great product

    ronald16504b523dc6435fb66f136004be340e

    ive got a lot of nike training shoes about 40 pairs and these have instantly risen to the top 5 position

  • Comfortable stylish walking shoe

    EthanC418415268

    Love the design and comfort. Suitable for everyday walk. Got the black, tempting to get other colours.

  • Bling silver is shiny!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    Def appealing looking and def and upgrade. They put Nike symbols on side of tongue nobody will ever see which is a shame cmon!! I got half size up and I could of gotten normal Sz 11 tho it might be a snug fit if I do but there’s allot of room at the toes in these 11.5 , not quite as narrow as the Ava Rover, I just don’t want ankle slipping going on so I might return for 11 but the shoe is awesome after 15 min so far

Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

Nike Ava Edge

Rp 2.379.000

Complete the look

Street-Ready Protection.

Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.

Protective Cage

High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.

Responsive Feel

Performance-grade foam cushions every step.