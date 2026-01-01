Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1268-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Aura
Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.
Product Details
- 30.5cm W x 18cm H x 10cm D (approx.)
- Adjustable strap
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1268-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Aura