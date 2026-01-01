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Nike Aura Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L) - Black/Black/Gunmetal

Recycled Materials

Nike Aura

Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)

Rp 669.000
Black/Black/Gunmetal
Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
ONE SIZE

Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1268-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Aura

Rp 669.000

Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while a zip interior slip pocket makes organising your valuables a breeze.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm W x 18cm H x 10cm D (approx.)
  • Adjustable strap
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1268-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Aura Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)

    Nike Aura

    Rp 669.000

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