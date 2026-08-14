Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)

Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal

Style: IQ1267-010

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam