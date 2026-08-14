Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)

Way too small
cassiec865549918
Unless you want to send your high schooler to school with a bookbag that’s the size of a kindergartener’s bookbag, don’t buy it. My daughter can’t fit her books in it.
Recycled Materials
Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.
Nike Aura
Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
1 star
Way too small
cassiec865549918
Unless you want to send your high schooler to school with a bookbag that’s the size of a kindergartener’s bookbag, don’t buy it. My daughter can’t fit her books in it.
Nike Aura