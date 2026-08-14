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Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L) - Black/Black/Gunmetal

Recycled Materials

Nike Aura

Floral Backpack (24L)

Rp 909.000
Black/Black/Gunmetal
Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
ONE SIZE

Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1267-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Aura

Rp 909.000

Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.

Benefits

  • Haul loop gives you an alternative carrying option.
  • Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm W x 43cm H x 15cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1267-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Way too small

    cassiec865549918

    Unless you want to send your high schooler to school with a bookbag that’s the size of a kindergartener’s bookbag, don’t buy it. My daughter can’t fit her books in it.

Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)

Nike Aura

Rp 909.000

Complete the look