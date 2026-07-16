 
image 1 of 4
Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat - Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite

Nike Apex

Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

20% off

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
  • Style: HJ3683-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Apex

20% off

Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Benefits

  • The cotton-nylon fabric has a smooth texture and a bit of stretch.
  • The adjustable drawcord tightens up and down for a custom fit.

Product details

  • Daisy chain webbing around the crown
  • Embroidered eyelets
  • 67% cotton/29% nylon/4% elastane
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
  • Style: HJ3683-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Reviews (4)

4 stars

  • Tick fell off

    Lun978584188

    I’ve had this hat for around 3 weeks now, the Nike tick has fallen off! The hat is great but quality not impressed at all from Nike.

  • Great purchase

    MMTT

    Good fit and high quality

  • Great Style.

    TommieV540134447

    I love it! I wish it came in more colors!

Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

Nike Apex

20% off

Complete the look

Item 3 of 47