Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Got dreams to be the next A'ja Wilson? The first step is looking the part. This relaxed-fit replica jersey gives you details modelled after what the Aces wear on the court and lets you rep your favourite player everywhere you go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Flat Silver/White
- Style: HF0996-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Got dreams to be the next A'ja Wilson? The first step is looking the part. This relaxed-fit replica jersey gives you details modelled after what the Aces wear on the court and lets you rep your favourite player everywhere you go.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight knit fabric feels smooth against your skin.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Flat Silver/White
- Style: HF0996-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces