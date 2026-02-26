Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

Joggers
Geraldo926238728
Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.
Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.
Nike Air
Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
3.5 stars
Joggers
Geraldo926238728
Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.
DwightM306886725
This was such a nice pair of joggers
Nike Air