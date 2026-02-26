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Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers - Black/White/White

Nike Air

Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

Rp 649.000
Black/White/White
Light Bone/Black/Black

Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7351-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Nike Air

Rp 649.000

Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.

Benefits

  • Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
  • Hand pockets help keep your every day treasures secure and within reach.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7351-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (2)

3.5 stars

  • Joggers

    Geraldo926238728

    Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.

  • DwightM306886725

    This was such a nice pair of joggers

Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

Nike Air

Rp 649.000

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