Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.
- Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
- Style: IQ9429-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max Plus VII
This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.
Benefits
- Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
- Style: IQ9429-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus VII