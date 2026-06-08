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Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

Men's Shoes

Rp 2.849.000
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
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Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
  • Style: IQ0168-900
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

Rp 2.849.000

Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Benefits

  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
  • Style: IQ0168-900
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Cheaply Made Shoe

    Ned449d8b33aa324962808f8c66a1d63980

    Shoes are extremely cheaply made . glue marks everywhere. I can't recommend.

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

Rp 2.849.000

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