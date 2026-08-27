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Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White

Nike Air Max Plus

Men's Shoes

20% off

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
  • Style: IU7540-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Air Max Plus

20% off

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
  • Style: IU7540-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Plus

    20% off