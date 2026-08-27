image 1 of 8
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
20% off
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
- Style: IU7540-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Plus
20% off
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
Benefits
- Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
- Style: IU7540-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
No reviews
Nike Air Max Plus
20% off