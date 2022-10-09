Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium

      Women's Training Shoes

      Rp 1,349,000

      The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium combines the bounce and beauty of Max Air cushioning with a flat sole that lends a stabilising advantage while you tone and sculpt with weight. This updated design increases the containment and support around the sides and top of your foot to help keep you steady on your feet and secure during demanding strength workouts.

      • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Football Grey/Light Thistle/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Style: DN0896-300

