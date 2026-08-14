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Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection

Older Kids' Shoes

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO4801-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection

20% off

We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.

Benefits

  • Drawing inspiration from human anatomy, the '95's original panelling design is printed on for a layered optical illusion!
  • The visible Max Air unit helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole with flex grooves gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO4801-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (6)

4.5 stars

  • Shoes

    AnneG668795809

    Yes they are lovely very on trend for my grandson ,

  • Love it

    DebraG730010332

    It is a beautiful I am going to purchase another color

  • TomaraS610624445

    Size fits perfectly. Style is cute and unique

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection

20% off

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