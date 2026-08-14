Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

Shoes
AnneG668795809
Yes they are lovely very on trend for my grandson ,
We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.5 stars
Shoes
AnneG668795809
Yes they are lovely very on trend for my grandson ,
Love it
DebraG730010332
It is a beautiful I am going to purchase another color
TomaraS610624445
Size fits perfectly. Style is cute and unique
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection