Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Women's Shoe

My own colours
karen26625c862bf94126857fb93cf355edc9
Love the shoes made up i could pick my own colours
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
Nike Air Max 95 By You
WORK IN PROGRESS.
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.
You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe.The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.
Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
5 stars
My own colours
karen26625c862bf94126857fb93cf355edc9
Love the shoes made up i could pick my own colours
The comfort level Exceeded my expectations!!!
Judith5d318709d9df4a7497f2d71c12127a67
I am very satisfied and happy with my custom Nike shoes. They fit well and are EXTREMELY comfortable. More comfortable than I expected. I’m already designing another pair.
Nike Air Max 95 By You