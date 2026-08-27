Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
- Style: IM5759-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Low-cut collar
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
- Style: IM5759-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Air Max 90 Premium