Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes

Best design and quality
EhsanK560039228
It was very nice , good leather quality and smooth sneaker. Just for walking on street. Thank you
The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.
Air Max 90 LTR
CELEBRATE BIG AIR.
The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.7 stars
Best design and quality
EhsanK560039228
It was very nice , good leather quality and smooth sneaker. Just for walking on street. Thank you
Exactly as pictured
Kaycee
Great go-to trainers. You get what you see. Footwear staple!
Fab trainers
Kezfar1
Could not get them online anywhere for my husband for Christmas. ASOS saved the day. Very happy . Excellent trainers
Air Max 90 LTR