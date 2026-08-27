Nike Air Max 90 By You Custom Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 By You

Rp 2.489.000

Whether you want a monochromatic look or sporty with an edge, the AM90 can do it all. Customise everything from the colours to the materials for a design that is truly you.

Pick Your Base

Choose from all-over leather or a mix of leather and mesh for a layered look. Either way, the upper will be comfortable and durable.

Colour-up

When it comes to colour, you've got options. Go for classic sport heritage or seasonal pops of colour.

Make It Personal

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Customise your shoes with up to 8 characters on the tongue top.