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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules - Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Mules

Rp 2.489.000
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan Mule SE

Rp 2.489.000

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.

Product Details

  • Leather upper
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • Great style

    sister35

    Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?

  • Keep making the mules !

    Steph22bball

    This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!

  • These mules are beautiful

    Claudia669859503

    I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly

Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules

Air Jordan Mule SE

Rp 2.489.000

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