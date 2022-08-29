Skip to main content
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 2,199,000

      White/Wolf Grey/Washed Teal
      Black/Valour Blue/University Red/Wolf Grey
      White/Gym Red/Black

      The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.

      • Colour Shown: White/Gym Red/Black
      • Style: CD7069-116

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Reviews (8)

      4.9 Stars

      • The Best purchased ever had

        DebiprasadP - 29 Aug 2022

        Loved the product the colors goes with every outfit it's really worth of money

      • Please restock

        MKM532512607 - 24 Jun 2020

        Please restock soon these r awesome

      • love it

        GaryL326002848 - 26 May 2020

        Looks great