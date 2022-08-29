The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.9 Stars
DebiprasadP - 29 Aug 2022
Loved the product the colors goes with every outfit it's really worth of money
MKM532512607 - 24 Jun 2020
Please restock soon these r awesome
GaryL326002848 - 26 May 2020
Looks great