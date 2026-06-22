 
image 1 of 4
Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt - Varsity Maize/Lucky Green

Air Jordan 85

Men's Graphic T-Shirt

20% off
Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
Old Royal

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Air Jordan 85

20% off

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Size & Fit

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Quality Shirt + Reasonable Price

    zurge936

    Comfortable material and fits well.

  • My Brazil 🇧🇷 t-shirt

    brianl445456588

    I love it I should have gotten the dry fit shirt , next time I definitely will

Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt

Air Jordan 85

20% off

Complete the look