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Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes - Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/Chalk/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'

Older Kids' Shoes

Rp 2.099.000
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This AJ4 was made for every future all star with big dreams. Inspired by every way she shows up to play, it has a new coating of colours to turn heads and stand out, as well as an upper made with denim and brush-off leather. Of course, the classic details are still there—and they feel as fresh as they did in '89.


  • Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/Chalk/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2829-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'

Rp 2.099.000

This AJ4 was made for every future all star with big dreams. Inspired by every way she shows up to play, it has a new coating of colours to turn heads and stand out, as well as an upper made with denim and brush-off leather. Of course, the classic details are still there—and they feel as fresh as they did in '89.

Benefits

  • Premium brush-off leather and denim in the upper make for one durable shoe.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
  • Rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/Chalk/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2829-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Delivery is on time

    Derek312070739

    The sneakers arrived on time. The quality of the shoe was excellent. I appreciate the service. Will definitely share with others to check into the Nike website and there delivery options.

  • The Show

    Sherrie9f9c212981f14b7284f20bb8bb13a35f

    The deep pink color looks awesome with any fit.

  • KawainasW424254384

    A 10 out of 10 the picture does no justice they are beautiful in person

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'

Rp 2.099.000