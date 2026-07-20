Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes

This AJ4 was made for every future all star with big dreams. Inspired by every way she shows up to play, it has a new coating of colours to turn heads and stand out, as well as an upper made with denim and brush-off leather. Of course, the classic details are still there—and they feel as fresh as they did in '89.

Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/Chalk/Desert Pink

Style: IO2829-600

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia