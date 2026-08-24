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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes - Sail/University Red/Black

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

Men's shoes

Rp 3.329.000
Select SizeSize Guide

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black
  • Style: IM4002-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

Rp 3.329.000

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather is combined with grid mesh underlays to give you texture, dimension and elevated style.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
  • The rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern helps give you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black
  • Style: IM4002-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (61)

4.9 stars

  • Favorite shoes I’ve ever owned

    kylem458488861

    Wanted a pair of 4s for almost a decade and finally got them, they didn’t disappoint to say the least

  • You can never have too many

    Barnaby533176077

    Looks great In my collection. Brought to wear not look at

  • Sujik54844498

    Good it’s I’m happy that shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

Rp 3.329.000

Complete the look