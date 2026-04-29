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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Older Kids' Shoes

Rp 1.929.000
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9927-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Rp 1.929.000

Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • High collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9927-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (4)

4.8 stars

  • Dope Shoe

    Shell1228

    Shoe was a perfect choice for my outfit to a concert

  • Sherida100545685

    This is probably one of the dopest pair of retros I have purchased. The white stitch is everything and more

  • Amazing

    TinaB322479715

    The Shoes look Amazing and feel Great. Best pair I’ve owned so far

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Rp 1.929.000

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