Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes

Dope Shoe
Shell1228
Shoe was a perfect choice for my outfit to a concert
Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.8 stars
Dope Shoe
Shell1228
Shoe was a perfect choice for my outfit to a concert
Sherida100545685
This is probably one of the dopest pair of retros I have purchased. The white stitch is everything and more
Amazing
TinaB322479715
The Shoes look Amazing and feel Great. Best pair I’ve owned so far
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG