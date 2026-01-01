Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.
- Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink
- Style: IO2066-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Jumpman tongue label
- Wings logo on the collar
- Colour Shown: Sweet Beet/Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink
- Style: IO2066-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE