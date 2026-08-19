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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's shoes

Rp 2.129.000
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2050-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Rp 2.129.000

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Premium leather and textile upper provides durability, comfort and support.
  • Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers signature cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole offers traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2050-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Great trainers

    Steven595761330

    They look good, well made and true to size. GREAT!

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Rp 2.129.000

Complete the look