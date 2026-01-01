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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

Rp 2.129.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
  • Style: IO2051-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Rp 2.129.000

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
  • Style: IO2051-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    Rp 2.129.000

    Complete the look